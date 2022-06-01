Brokerages Expect Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Datto’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.07. Datto reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Datto will report full year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.36. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Datto.

Get Datto alerts:

MSP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Datto in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Datto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Datto from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Datto in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.44.

In other Datto news, CTO Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 11,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $393,954.96. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 103,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,473,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO John Abbot sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total value of $94,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 486,579 shares of company stock worth $14,297,724. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Datto during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Datto in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Datto by 67.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Datto by 124.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Datto by 133.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MSP opened at $35.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.04, a PEG ratio of 14.19 and a beta of -0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.52. Datto has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $35.15.

About Datto (Get Rating)

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection +, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Datto (MSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Datto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.