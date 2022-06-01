Brokerages Expect Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $50.49 Million

Analysts expect Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) to post $50.49 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Greenlane’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $50.90 million and the lowest is $49.70 million. Greenlane reported sales of $34.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full year sales of $209.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $204.10 million to $212.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $261.28 million, with estimates ranging from $250.05 million to $278.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Greenlane.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 23.05% and a negative net margin of 23.33%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on GNLN. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Greenlane from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Cowen lowered their target price on Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Greenlane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on Greenlane from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Greenlane currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Greenlane by 137.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Greenlane by 150.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Greenlane by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Greenlane by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 12,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GNLN opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average of $0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.34. Greenlane has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc develops and distributes cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers and packaging, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.

