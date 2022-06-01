Brokerages Expect ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) to Announce $1.33 EPS

Brokerages forecast that ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) will post $1.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ICF International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.36. ICF International reported earnings of $1.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICF International will report full-year earnings of $5.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.67 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ICF International.

Get ICF International alerts:

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $413.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.66 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS.

ICFI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ICF International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ICF International in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in ICF International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in ICF International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ICF International during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in ICF International during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICF International stock traded down $1.11 on Wednesday, reaching $101.10. 3,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,796. ICF International has a one year low of $84.68 and a one year high of $108.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.14 and a 200 day moving average of $97.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

ICF International Company Profile (Get Rating)

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICF International (ICFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.