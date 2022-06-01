Brokerages Expect Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.76 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.76) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($2.86) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.94) to ($2.78). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.81) to ($2.14). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Jumia Technologies.

JMIA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Jumia Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 1,227.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,210,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,069 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 455.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 614,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 504,038 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 308.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 593,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after purchasing an additional 448,347 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,922,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,117,000 after purchasing an additional 433,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,926,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,819,000 after purchasing an additional 340,410 shares during the last quarter. 37.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JMIA traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.27. 4,100,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,178,580. Jumia Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.47 and a fifty-two week high of $33.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.45.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

