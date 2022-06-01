Brokerages Expect Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) to Announce -$0.63 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.50). Karyopharm Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.71) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($1.80). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.04) to ($0.64). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Karyopharm Therapeutics.
Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.10. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.77) earnings per share.
Shares of KPTI stock opened at $6.28 on Wednesday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $14.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.51. The company has a market cap of $498.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of -0.16.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KPTI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 13,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.75% of the company’s stock.
Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI)
- There Are Cracks In The Paint At Sherwin-Williams
- 3 Outperforming Energy Stocks with More in the Tank
- American Well Corporation Stock May Well Be Bottoming
- Three Beaten Down Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Should Medtronic Make the Cut For Your Recovery Watchlist?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.