Brokerages Expect Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) to Announce -$0.63 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.50). Karyopharm Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.71) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($1.80). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.04) to ($0.64). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.10. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.77) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.57.

Shares of KPTI stock opened at $6.28 on Wednesday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $14.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.51. The company has a market cap of $498.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of -0.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KPTI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 13,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

