Brokerages Expect Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) to Announce -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kintara Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.15). Kintara Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kintara Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.55) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kintara Therapeutics.

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04.

Separately, Dawson James lowered shares of Kintara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KTRA. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kintara Therapeutics by 5.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 14,097 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Kintara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Kintara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kintara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Kintara Therapeutics by 371.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 64,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 51,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KTRA opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.43. Kintara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $2.85.

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer.

