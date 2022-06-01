Brokerages Expect LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) to Post $1.32 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCGGet Rating) will announce earnings of $1.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for LHC Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.26 and the highest is $1.41. LHC Group posted earnings of $1.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full-year earnings of $5.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.54 to $5.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.17 to $7.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for LHC Group.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCGGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $571.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.10 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LHCG shares. Barclays boosted their target price on LHC Group from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LHC Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair downgraded LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, LHC Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LHCG. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $910,000. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 58,261 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,823,000 after acquiring an additional 12,653 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,905,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHCG traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $166.03. The company had a trading volume of 379,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,155. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.45. LHC Group has a 52-week low of $108.42 and a 52-week high of $223.63.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

