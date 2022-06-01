Brokerages Expect Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $363.48 Million

Brokerages expect Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) to report sales of $363.48 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $357.00 million and the highest is $373.30 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners posted sales of $331.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full-year sales of $1.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $342.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.34 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 36.76% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PNFP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $124.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.17.

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $81.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.12 and its 200-day moving average is $93.20. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $73.60 and a 52-week high of $111.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.94%.

In related news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $767,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PNFP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,935,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,577,000 after buying an additional 104,706 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,667,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,107,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,790,000 after buying an additional 229,517 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,502,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,391,000 after buying an additional 60,753 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,226,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,955,000 after buying an additional 140,411 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

