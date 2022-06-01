Brokerages Expect ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $301.37 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) to post sales of $301.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $261.10 million and the highest is $369.87 million. ProAssurance reported sales of $258.87 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ProAssurance.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). ProAssurance had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. ProAssurance’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis.

PRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ProAssurance in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of ProAssurance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in ProAssurance during the fourth quarter worth $39,025,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in ProAssurance by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,941,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,129,000 after buying an additional 787,399 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ProAssurance during the fourth quarter worth $13,671,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in ProAssurance by 19.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,421,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,592,000 after buying an additional 402,551 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the first quarter worth $3,469,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PRA opened at $22.21 on Wednesday. ProAssurance has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $27.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.16%.

About ProAssurance (Get Rating)

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ProAssurance (PRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.