Brokerages Expect SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.40 Million

Equities analysts expect that SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX – Get Rating) will announce $11.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for SRAX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.30 million. SRAX posted sales of $5.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SRAX will report full-year sales of $47.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $45.47 million to $49.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $56.24 million, with estimates ranging from $56.18 million to $56.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SRAX.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SRAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRAX. Whitefort Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SRAX during the fourth quarter worth $5,243,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SRAX by 12.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 21,196 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SRAX by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SRAX by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 36,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in SRAX by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 7,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRAX stock opened at $3.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $89.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.88. SRAX has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $7.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.47.

About SRAX

SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.

