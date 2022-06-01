Brokerages Expect SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.40 Million

Equities analysts expect that SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX – Get Rating) will announce $11.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for SRAX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.30 million. SRAX posted sales of $5.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that SRAX will report full-year sales of $47.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $45.47 million to $49.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $56.24 million, with estimates ranging from $56.18 million to $56.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SRAX.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SRAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th.
Shares of SRAX stock opened at $3.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $89.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.88. SRAX has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $7.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.47.
About SRAX (Get Rating)
SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.
