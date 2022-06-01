Brokerages Expect Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $344.53 Million

Brokerages forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) will report sales of $344.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $348.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $340.46 million. Triumph Group reported sales of $396.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Triumph Group.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $386.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Triumph Group from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Triumph Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 141.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Triumph Group by 128.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in Triumph Group during the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Triumph Group during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TGI opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $988.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.18, a PEG ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 2.73. Triumph Group has a 52-week low of $13.34 and a 52-week high of $27.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.12.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

