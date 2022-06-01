Brokerages Expect TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.71 Million

Equities research analysts predict that TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) will announce $44.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TrueCar’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $43.82 million and the highest is $45.60 million. TrueCar reported sales of $65.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TrueCar will report full year sales of $182.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $180.40 million to $183.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $229.27 million, with estimates ranging from $225.30 million to $233.24 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TrueCar.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of TrueCar from $3.85 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Craig Hallum lowered TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Benchmark cut their target price on TrueCar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TrueCar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of TrueCar by 0.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,759,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,798,000 after purchasing an additional 40,783 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TrueCar by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,447,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,565,000 after acquiring an additional 120,925 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in TrueCar during the first quarter worth approximately $16,067,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in TrueCar by 16.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,859,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,293,000 after acquiring an additional 403,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,368,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after purchasing an additional 217,581 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUE opened at $3.33 on Wednesday. TrueCar has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $6.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.58 and a 200 day moving average of $3.52. The firm has a market cap of $311.64 million, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.01.

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

