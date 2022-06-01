Brokerages Set Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target at $183.30

Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $183.30.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $171.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.64 and a 200-day moving average of $165.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Marriott International has a 52-week low of $127.23 and a 52-week high of $195.90.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.30. Marriott International had a return on equity of 116.74% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

In related news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $674,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,561,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total transaction of $99,548.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,483,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,727,000 after buying an additional 527,427 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,956,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,289,000 after acquiring an additional 123,001 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,139,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,859,000 after purchasing an additional 609,192 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Marriott International by 16.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,570,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,497,000 after buying an additional 1,076,070 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in Marriott International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,535,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,740,000 after purchasing an additional 32,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

