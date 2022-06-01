Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Major Shareholder Sells $2,883,815.28 in Stock

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 254,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $2,883,815.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,227,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,410,126.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Oaktree Capital Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 26th, Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 163,915 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $1,860,435.25.

NYSE:BAM traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,435,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,079. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.93. The company has a market capitalization of $83.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.13 and a twelve month high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 5.04%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.05%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 46.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on BAM. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.80.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

