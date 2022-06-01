Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,850,000 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the April 30th total of 3,090,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 717,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

NYSE BEPC traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.59. 26,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,353. Brookfield Renewable has a 52-week low of $31.10 and a 52-week high of $45.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 6.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -206.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BEPC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BEPC. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 110.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,426,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,289,000 after buying an additional 1,274,754 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,298,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,159,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,431 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,602,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,026,000 after purchasing an additional 934,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 6,112.7% during the first quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 700,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,607,000 after purchasing an additional 688,905 shares during the last quarter. 67.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

