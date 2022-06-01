Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BEP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 26.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,026,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,361,000 after buying an additional 1,701,251 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 36.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,673,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,999,000 after buying an additional 1,513,472 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,498,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,402,000 after buying an additional 1,018,289 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 131.3% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,623,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,764,000 after buying an additional 1,489,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 106.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,442,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,311,000 after buying an additional 1,261,692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BEP traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.58. The company had a trading volume of 207,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,972. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.39 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.98. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a fifty-two week low of $30.93 and a fifty-two week high of $41.95.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -206.45%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

