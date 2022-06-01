BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Earns Sell Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $140.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded BT Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of BT Group in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BT Group from GBX 255 ($3.23) to GBX 270 ($3.42) in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on BT Group from GBX 225 ($2.85) to GBX 220 ($2.78) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.71.

Shares of BTGOF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.36. 48,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,683. BT Group has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $2.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.36.

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers landline, mobile, broadband, and TV services under the BT, EE, and Plusnet brands.

