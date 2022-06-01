BTIG Research Increases Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Price Target to $80.00

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.57% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of NYSE:VAL opened at $59.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Valaris has a twelve month low of $23.02 and a twelve month high of $62.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.29.

Valaris ( NYSE:VAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $318.40 million for the quarter. Valaris had a negative return on equity of 344.10% and a negative net margin of 291.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAL. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Valaris during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,367,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valaris by 34.6% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Valaris during the first quarter worth $218,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Valaris by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Valaris during the first quarter worth $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Valaris Limited offers offshore contract drilling services to oil and gas industry in Bermuda and internationally. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

