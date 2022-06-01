Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $23.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.58% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Build-A-Bear Workshop is the leading and only national company providing a make your own stuffed animal interactive retail-entertainment experience. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBW traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.90. 204,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,982. The company has a market cap of $314.44 million, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.34 and a 200 day moving average of $18.74. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 52-week low of $13.81 and a 52-week high of $23.50.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 47.49% and a net margin of 11.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, CAO Eric R. Fencl sold 15,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $285,286.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maxine Clark sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $66,456.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,139.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 31,464 shares of company stock worth $503,252 and sold 23,048 shares worth $426,504. Company insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 29.9% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,670,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,532,000 after buying an additional 384,649 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 15.1% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1,303.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 17,810 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 16.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes, accessories, and other toy and novelty items.

