Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.27 EPS

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($2.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 156.90% and a negative return on equity of 37.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

Shares of BNR opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.70. Burning Rock Biotech has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $30.50. The firm has a market cap of $252.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of -0.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,436,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,348,000 after buying an additional 140,533 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Burning Rock Biotech by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,786,000 after acquiring an additional 26,289 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Burning Rock Biotech by 197.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,361,000 after purchasing an additional 310,654 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 317.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 409,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 311,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 12.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 22,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.05% of the company’s stock.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Central Laboratory Business, In-Hospital Business, and Pharma Research and Development Services. The company primarily offers next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection and prognosis prediction tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

