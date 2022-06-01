Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.27 EPS

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($2.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 156.90% and a negative return on equity of 37.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share.
Shares of BNR opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.70. Burning Rock Biotech has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $30.50. The firm has a market cap of $252.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of -0.33.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.
Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)
Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Central Laboratory Business, In-Hospital Business, and Pharma Research and Development Services. The company primarily offers next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection and prognosis prediction tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Burning Rock Biotech (BNR)
- 3 Outperforming Energy Stocks with More in the Tank
- There Are Cracks In The Paint At Sherwin-Williams
- American Well Corporation Stock May Well Be Bottoming
- Three Beaten Down Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Should Medtronic Make the Cut For Your Recovery Watchlist?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Burning Rock Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burning Rock Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.