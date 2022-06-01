CAE (NYSE:CAE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. CAE had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $955.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. CAE’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $24.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.18, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.20. CAE has a 52 week low of $20.96 and a 52 week high of $34.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in CAE by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of CAE by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CAE during the first quarter worth $180,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in CAE during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CAE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

CAE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

CAE Company Profile (Get Rating)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

