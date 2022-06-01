Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Receives $116.87 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.87.

Several research firms have issued reports on CZR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.89 per share, for a total transaction of $895,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg acquired 10,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.38 per share, with a total value of $713,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 39,000 shares of company stock worth $2,571,290. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CZR. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.4% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 53,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $50.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.55. Caesars Entertainment has a 1-year low of $42.59 and a 1-year high of $119.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($2.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.04. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

