Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,300 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the April 30th total of 168,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 276,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

CSQ stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.73. 2,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,095. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.19. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $19.89.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th.

In related news, major shareholder Metlife Investment Management, bought 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 320,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSQ. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

