Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $312.17 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) will announce sales of $312.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Calavo Growers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $315.00 million and the lowest is $309.34 million. Calavo Growers reported sales of $276.82 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Calavo Growers will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Calavo Growers.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $274.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.99 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

CVGW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Calavo Growers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of CVGW opened at $34.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.23 million, a PE ratio of -28.37 and a beta of 0.79. Calavo Growers has a 1 year low of $28.76 and a 1 year high of $74.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 335.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 58.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,617,000 after purchasing an additional 141,257 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 209.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calavo Growers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calavo Growers (CVGW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.