Calculus VCT plc (LON:CLC) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 3.06 Per Share

Calculus VCT plc (LON:CLC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.06 ($0.04) per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Calculus VCT’s previous dividend of $3.02. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON:CLC opened at GBX 60 ($0.76) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £24.90 million and a P/E ratio of 16.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 59.58 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 55.47. Calculus VCT has a 52-week low of GBX 25 ($0.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 75 ($0.95).
Calculus VCT Company Profile (Get Rating)
