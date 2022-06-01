Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Short Interest Update

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 409,900 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the April 30th total of 333,200 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 156,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLMT. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 152.9% during the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 70,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 42,784 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 185.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 16,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLMT. TheStreet cut shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.43.

NASDAQ CLMT traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,116. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.24. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $17.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 2.15.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.82) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

