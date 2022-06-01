Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Camden National’s earnings. Camden National reported earnings per share of $1.21 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camden National will report full year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Camden National.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. Camden National had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 12.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CAC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Camden National in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAC traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.26. The stock had a trading volume of 48,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,719. Camden National has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $52.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.59. The company has a market cap of $648.67 million, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Camden National’s payout ratio is presently 36.20%.

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Dufour purchased 1,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.43 per share, with a total value of $53,262.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,219 shares of company stock valued at $84,552. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in Camden National by 191.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 45,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 29,755 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Camden National by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden National by 344.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Camden National by 1.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 225,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden National by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 61,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,334 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

