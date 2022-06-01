Campbell Soup (CPB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, June 8th. Analysts expect Campbell Soup to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Campbell Soup has set its FY 2022 guidance at $2.750-$2.850 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $2.75-2.85 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect Campbell Soup to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

NYSE:CPB opened at $47.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.84 and a 200-day moving average of $44.61. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $39.76 and a 52 week high of $51.94. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 79.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.30.

Campbell Soup Company Profile (Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.