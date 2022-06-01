Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Price Target Raised to $47.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Campbell Soup from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a sell rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.40.

NYSE CPB opened at $47.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $39.76 and a twelve month high of $51.94. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.61.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,139,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,048 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,050,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,650 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 5,290.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,017,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,558,000 after purchasing an additional 999,001 shares during the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

