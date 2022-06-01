Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Price Target Raised to $47.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.90% from the stock’s current price.

CPB has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Campbell Soup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

CPB opened at $47.91 on Wednesday. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $39.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.61.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 149.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the first quarter worth $44,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 101.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

