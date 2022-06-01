Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Target Price to C$1.40

Questor Technology (CVE:QST – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$1.70 to C$1.40 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.37% from the company’s previous close.

QST has been the subject of several other research reports. ATB Capital upgraded Questor Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Questor Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

QST stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$1.28. The stock had a trading volume of 110,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,076. The stock has a market cap of C$35.54 million and a PE ratio of -8.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.50. Questor Technology has a 52-week low of C$1.11 and a 52-week high of C$2.09.

Questor Technology ( CVE:QST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.13 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Questor Technology will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

