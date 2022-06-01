Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Short Interest Down 15.4% in May

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFPUF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 256,400 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the April 30th total of 302,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,564.0 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CFPUF shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.90.

Shares of CFPUF opened at $4.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.56. Canfor Pulp Products has a 52-week low of $3.78 and a 52-week high of $7.64.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers solid wood, including dimension and specialty lumber, and engineered wood products; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

