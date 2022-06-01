Canopy Growth’s (CGC) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by Oppenheimer in a report released on Wednesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CGC. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$9.60 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Canopy Growth from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cfra restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.10.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

CGC opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.22 and its 200 day moving average is $7.83. Canopy Growth has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $26.96.

Canopy Growth ( NASDAQ:CGC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($1.22). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 53.23% and a negative return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Canopy Growth will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Canopy Growth by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,878,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,715,000 after purchasing an additional 273,778 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,052,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,111,000 after acquiring an additional 586,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 34.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,813,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,991,000 after buying an additional 722,277 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 147.8% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,081,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,774,000 after buying an additional 1,241,381 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 240.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,902,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,376,000 after buying an additional 1,343,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.