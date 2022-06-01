Canopy Growth’s (CGC) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by Oppenheimer in a report released on Wednesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CGC. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$9.60 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Canopy Growth from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cfra restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.10.
CGC opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.22 and its 200 day moving average is $7.83. Canopy Growth has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $26.96.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Canopy Growth by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,878,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,715,000 after purchasing an additional 273,778 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,052,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,111,000 after acquiring an additional 586,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 34.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,813,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,991,000 after buying an additional 722,277 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 147.8% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,081,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,774,000 after buying an additional 1,241,381 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 240.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,902,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,376,000 after buying an additional 1,343,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.59% of the company’s stock.
Canopy Growth Company Profile (Get Rating)
Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.
