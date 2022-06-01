Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.55-$2.55 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.73 billion-$1.73 billion.Capri also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.85-$6.85 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPRI. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capri from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Capri from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.53.

NYSE:CPRI opened at $48.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.30. Capri has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $72.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.61 and its 200-day moving average is $56.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Capri had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 34.22%. Capri’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capri will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $99,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at $264,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 28.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 155,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,967,000 after buying an additional 34,428 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at about $333,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at about $21,338,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 41.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,649,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,182,000 after purchasing an additional 782,577 shares during the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

