Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.35-$1.35 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.50 billion.Capri also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.85-$6.85 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPRI. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capri has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.53.

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $48.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Capri has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $72.37.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Capri had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 34.22%. Capri’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Capri will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $99,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Capri by 2.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in Capri during the fourth quarter valued at $826,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Capri by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 354,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,038,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter worth about $417,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Capri by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 10,981 shares during the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

