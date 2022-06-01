Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.20, RTT News reports. Capri had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $48.74 on Wednesday. Capri has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.30.

CPRI has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Capri from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capri presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.53.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $99,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Capri in the first quarter worth about $227,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

