Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.08 billion.Capri also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.85-$6.85 EPS.

Capri stock opened at $48.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.30. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $72.37.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.20. Capri had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Capri will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Capri from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Capri from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.53.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $99,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Capri by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,649,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,182,000 after purchasing an additional 782,577 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Capri in the 1st quarter worth about $21,338,000. Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new stake in Capri in the 1st quarter worth about $7,737,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Capri by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,421,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,240,000 after purchasing an additional 119,122 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Capri by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 872,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,647,000 after purchasing an additional 114,137 shares during the period. 88.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

