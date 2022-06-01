Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.35 billion.Capri also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.85-$6.85 EPS.
Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $48.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Capri has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $72.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.61 and its 200-day moving average is $56.65.
Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.20. Capri had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Capri will post 6 EPS for the current year.
In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $99,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Capri during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Capri during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Capri during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.
About Capri (Get Rating)
Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.
