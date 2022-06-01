Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.35 billion.Capri also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.85-$6.85 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $48.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Capri has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $72.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.61 and its 200-day moving average is $56.65.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.20. Capri had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Capri will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on Capri from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Capri in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Capri from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capri presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.53.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $99,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Capri during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Capri during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Capri during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

