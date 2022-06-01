Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.68 Million

Analysts expect Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) to announce sales of $21.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.00 million and the lowest is $19.87 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will report full year sales of $75.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $66.00 million to $84.43 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $193.86 million, with estimates ranging from $138.00 million to $248.79 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cara Therapeutics.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CARA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cara Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

In other news, CEO Christopher Posner sold 2,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $25,416.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,547,062.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 9,263 shares of company stock valued at $109,816 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,199,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,683,000 after purchasing an additional 93,737 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,244,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,419,000 after purchasing an additional 211,615 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,375,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,694,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,586,000 after purchasing an additional 37,489 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,680,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,419,000 after purchasing an additional 184,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CARA opened at $8.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $445.88 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.46. Cara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $18.93.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

