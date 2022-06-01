CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CarGurus, Inc. is an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars. The company uses proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics. It operates primarily in Canada, the United Kingdom and Germany. CarGurus, Inc.is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

CARG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of CarGurus from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $52.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CarGurus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Shares of CarGurus stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $25.43. 1,529,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,715. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -34.36, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.54. CarGurus has a 1 year low of $20.15 and a 1 year high of $50.03.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. CarGurus had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $430.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 151.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CarGurus will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $417,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 403,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,838,041.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 2,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $101,083.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,822 shares in the company, valued at $5,516,270.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,897 shares of company stock valued at $617,716 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in CarGurus by 12.4% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 177,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after acquiring an additional 19,656 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 17.7% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Provident Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 0.9% during the first quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,055,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,837,000 after buying an additional 9,724 shares in the last quarter.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

