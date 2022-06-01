Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $74.95 Million

Analysts expect that Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) will post sales of $74.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $70.00 million to $79.90 million. Casa Systems reported sales of $92.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full-year sales of $335.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $330.00 million to $340.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $449.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Casa Systems.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.29). Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.71%. The firm had revenue of $64.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Casa Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Casa Systems from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Casa Systems from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casa Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.90.

CASA stock opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $414.39 million, a PE ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.49 and a 200 day moving average of $4.70. Casa Systems has a twelve month low of $3.39 and a twelve month high of $9.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52.

In related news, Director William C. Styslinger III purchased 83,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.01 per share, with a total value of $336,531.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 653,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,075.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William C. Styslinger III bought 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.38 per share, for a total transaction of $192,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 569,213 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,152.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 139,723 shares of company stock valued at $576,333. 64.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Casa Systems by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Casa Systems by 5.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Casa Systems by 11.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Casa Systems by 2.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Casa Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation physical, virtualized, and cloud native architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

