Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $146.33.

A number of research analysts have commented on SAVA shares. Univest Sec started coverage on Cassava Sciences in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on Cassava Sciences from $72.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVA. Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $1,775,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,006,000 after buying an additional 191,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 8,048 shares during the last quarter. 34.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAVA stock opened at $30.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 0.93. Cassava Sciences has a 1-year low of $15.72 and a 1-year high of $146.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.33.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts predict that Cassava Sciences will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

