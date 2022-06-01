Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Given “Neutral” Rating at Wedbush

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $315.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 45.91% from the stock’s current price.

CVCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cavco Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Cavco Industries from $340.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ CVCO traded down $6.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.88. 57,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $235.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.59. Cavco Industries has a fifty-two week low of $195.70 and a fifty-two week high of $327.24.

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The construction company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.91 by $0.89. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $505.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cavco Industries will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,419,531 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $450,916,000 after acquiring an additional 18,320 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,142,000 after acquiring an additional 34,461 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 731,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,066,000 after acquiring an additional 19,899 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 377,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,839,000 after acquiring an additional 6,398 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,751,000 after acquiring an additional 10,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

