Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Given “Neutral” Rating at Wedbush

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $315.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 45.91% from the stock’s current price.
CVCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cavco Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Cavco Industries from $340.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.
Shares of NASDAQ CVCO traded down $6.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.88. 57,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $235.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.59. Cavco Industries has a fifty-two week low of $195.70 and a fifty-two week high of $327.24.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,419,531 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $450,916,000 after acquiring an additional 18,320 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,142,000 after acquiring an additional 34,461 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 731,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,066,000 after acquiring an additional 19,899 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 377,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,839,000 after acquiring an additional 6,398 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,751,000 after acquiring an additional 10,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.
Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.
