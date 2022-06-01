CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) and Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) Financial Contrast

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) and Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

CBRE Group has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fangdd Network Group has a beta of -0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CBRE Group and Fangdd Network Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBRE Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 Fangdd Network Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

CBRE Group presently has a consensus price target of $113.25, indicating a potential upside of 36.71%. Given CBRE Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CBRE Group is more favorable than Fangdd Network Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CBRE Group and Fangdd Network Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBRE Group $27.75 billion 0.98 $1.84 billion $5.78 14.33 Fangdd Network Group $147.88 million 0.11 -$193.77 million ($1.25) -0.16

CBRE Group has higher revenue and earnings than Fangdd Network Group. Fangdd Network Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CBRE Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.3% of CBRE Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of CBRE Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CBRE Group and Fangdd Network Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBRE Group 6.74% 25.00% 10.56% Fangdd Network Group -131.15% -129.43% -42.11%

Summary

CBRE Group beats Fangdd Network Group on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

CBRE Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting. The Global Workplace Solutions segment offers facilities management, project management, and transaction management services. The Real Estate Investments segment provides investment management services under the CBRE Investment Management brand to pension funds, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, foundations, endowments, and other institutional investors; development services under the Trammell Crow Company brand primarily to users of and investors in commercial real estate; and flexible-space solutions under the CBRE Hana brand. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Fangdd Network Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. operates as an online real estate marketplace in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Duoduo Sales for real estate agents to access primary and other property listings, large real estate buyer base, and marketplace products and services, such as shared listings, data analytic tools, premium marketplace functions, and AI-based marketplace assistance, as well as evaluate online business performances; and Duoduo Cloud Agency that provides a suite of tools and services to agencies manage their business and agents. It also operates Fangduoduo, which offers primary and secondary listings, vacation properties, and real estate market news and pricing information services; Property Cloud, a SaaS solution for real estate developers for listing properties, publishing commission rates, and setting other terms in connection with the sale; and www.fangdd.com that offers real estate agents and real estate buyers region-specific real estate news, information, property data, and access to shared-interest online communities. The company offers core management system, which enables agencies and agents to perform their daily operation, such as managing listings, serving real estate buyers, and cooperating with other marketplace participants; online shops that enable agents to reach, connect, and engage with a range of real estate buyers and sellers, which integrates their online and offline operations with its management system; and agent verification and ranking systems. It also provides real estate information solutions, which offers real-estate related information to agents, consisting of property and neighborhood information, transaction history, data, and other market insights; online sales and marketing solutions; and online education systems. As of December 31, 2020, its marketplace had approximately 1.6 million real estate agents. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

