CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of CCL Industries in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

CCDBF remained flat at $$47.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605. CCL Industries has a 12 month low of $41.61 and a 12 month high of $59.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.56.

CCL Industries Inc engages in manufacture and sale of labels, and provides media and software solutions. It operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer durables, electronic device, and automotive markets.

