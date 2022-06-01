CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Research Coverage Started at National Bank Financial

Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CCDBF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

OTCMKTS CCDBF remained flat at $$47.55 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138 shares, compared to its average volume of 605. CCL Industries has a fifty-two week low of $41.61 and a fifty-two week high of $59.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.35 and its 200 day moving average is $48.56.

CCL Industries Inc engages in manufacture and sale of labels, and provides media and software solutions. It operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer durables, electronic device, and automotive markets.

