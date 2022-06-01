CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Given a C$79.00 Price Target by National Bankshares Analysts

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$79.00 target price by equities researchers at National Bankshares in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.35% from the stock’s previous close.

CCL.B has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$76.44.

TSE CCL.B traded up C$0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$61.55. The company had a trading volume of 205,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,714. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.41. The stock has a market cap of C$10.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$57.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$61.65. CCL Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$53.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$75.19.

In other news, Director Gunther Johann Birkner sold 10,000 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.03, for a total transaction of C$620,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,434,451.80.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

