CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.67.

Several research analysts recently commented on CECE shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Friday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of CECO Environmental from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CECO Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 13,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $76,820.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 17,893 shares of company stock valued at $103,170. 13.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 106.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in CECO Environmental in the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. 65.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CECO Environmental stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.26. The company had a trading volume of 70,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,440. The firm has a market cap of $220.03 million, a P/E ratio of 78.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.60. CECO Environmental has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $8.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.76.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $92.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.09 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 5.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CECO Environmental will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy air- and water-borne emissions from industrial facilities as well as fluid handling, gas separation, and filtration systems.

