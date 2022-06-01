Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the April 30th total of 1,590,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in Celanese by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Celanese by 92.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Celanese by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CE. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a research report on Sunday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.81.

Shares of NYSE CE traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.68. 14,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 965,110. Celanese has a 12-month low of $132.26 and a 12-month high of $176.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.17. The firm has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.18.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Celanese will post 18.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

