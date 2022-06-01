Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Short Interest Update

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 446,500 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the April 30th total of 530,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 258,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LEU opened at $25.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $370.77 million, a P/E ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 2.43. Centrus Energy has a 12-month low of $17.36 and a 12-month high of $88.88.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.50). Centrus Energy had a net margin of 58.67% and a negative return on equity of 91.68%. Analysts predict that Centrus Energy will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 11,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $339,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,719. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Morris Bawabeh bought 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.93 per share, for a total transaction of $596,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,377,776 shares in the company, valued at $31,592,403.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 630,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,254,000 after buying an additional 37,114 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 626,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,129,000 after buying an additional 22,092 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 587,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,805,000 after buying an additional 43,860 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial boosted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 386,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,302,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 197,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,647,000 after buying an additional 16,041 shares during the period. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lowered Centrus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centrus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered Centrus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

